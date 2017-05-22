German police evacuated the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin May 22, 2017, after a suspicious object was found in the mailroom, a party spokesman said. REUTERS/Tobias Schlie

BERLIN German police gave an all-clear on Monday after the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin were evacuated due to a suspicious object found in the mailroom.

"There was nothing found that could have been dangerous," a police spokesman said. He gave no further details about what kind of object had raised suspicion.

Earlier in the morning, employees had to leave the SPD building, including senior party members who were meeting in the Willy Brandt Haus for a weekly board meeting to discuss their manifesto for the Sept. 24 election.

In March, German authorities intercepted a package containing a book concealing explosives in the mailroom of the Finance Ministry. It was addressed to Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

A Greek militant group, Conspiracy of Fire Cells, claimed responsibility for sending the package back then.

The centre-left SPD is currently the junior partner in Merkel's coalition government.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Holger Hansen; Editing by Gareth Jones and Andrew Heavens)