MUNICH Feb 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday sought to assure allies that the Trump administration will back NATO and stand with Europe even as it looks for new ways to cooperate with Russia.

In the first major foreign policy address for the new administration of President Donald Trump, Pence warned allies that they must pay their fair share to support NATO, noting many lack "a clear or credible path" to do so.

He also said Russia must honour the Minsk peace accords and deescalate violence in eastern Ukraine.

"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said