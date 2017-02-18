MUNICH Feb 18 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on
Saturday sought to assure allies that the Trump administration
will back NATO and stand with Europe even as it looks for new
ways to cooperate with Russia.
In the first major foreign policy address for the new
administration of President Donald Trump, Pence warned allies
that they must pay their fair share to support NATO, noting many
lack "a clear or credible path" to do so.
He also said Russia must honour the Minsk peace accords and
deescalate violence in eastern Ukraine.
"Know this: the United States will continue to hold Russia
accountable, even as we search for new common ground, which as
you know, President Trump believes can be found," Pence said,
according to a copy of his prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by John Irish)