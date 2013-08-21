FRANKFURT Aug 21 German automotive parts maker
Continental AG is close to agreeing alliances with
Google and IBM to develop autonomous driving
systems for cars, a German newspaper reported.
Daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited unspecified
sources as saying Continental aims to unveil the two pacts at
the Frankfurt Car Show in September.
Continental is already in an alliance with U.S. network
equipment maker Cisco Systems to work on systems for
automated and driverless automobiles and on data transfer
between cars.
A Continental spokesman declined to comment. Spokespeople
for Google and IBM in Germany were not immediately available for
comment.
Google has been working on self-driving technology since
2010, including testing a fleet of self-driving cars along
California roadways.
A raft of automakers including GM, Ford, Toyota
and Volkswagen are developing
computer-controlled features that help drivers avoid
accidents.