FRANKFURT Severstal (CHMF.MM), Russia's second-largest steel producer, is scouting around for potential acquisitions in India with a focus on mid-sized steel makers, one of the firm's top executives told Reuters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt steel conference, Thomas Veraszto - Senior Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development - said steel assets had become more attractive following the recent cyclical downturn in the sector.

"In India we don't expect any major mergers and acquisitions. What we are looking at is potential acquisition of targets in mid-tier players who are already in the industry but who are limited in scale," he said.

"But it's not easy to find interesting targets in that area," Veraszto said, adding he was eyeing firms with an annual steel production capacity of 1 to 3 million tonnes.

The ideal target would also need to be "vertically integrated", with access to raw materials used in steelmaking and one with its own distribution system, he said.

"Starting from scratch in India is difficult because one needs to get all the licenses and we would also like to have the vertical integration ... It's much easier to get into a company which has all of these, rather than doing it on your own."

There are about 40-50 such companies and Severstal is studying which of these fit the company's criteria, he added.

He said Severstal has signed a memorandum of understanding with NMDC, a state-owned company in India and the biggest iron ore producer in the country, to create a joint venture, but details such as supply and control of assets were still being thrashed out.

Severstal wants to build a mill producing flat steel products in the region of Karnataka, with NMDC providing the iron ore linkage and Severstal supplying the coking coal, he added.

