FRANKFURT, March 6 Severstal,
Russia's second-largest steel producer, is scouting around for
potential acquisitions in India with a focus on mid-sized steel
makers, one of the firm's top executives told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt steel
conference, Thomas Veraszto - Senior Vice President for Strategy
and Corporate Development - said steel assets had become more
attractive following the recent cyclical downturn in the sector.
"In India we don't expect any major mergers and
acquisitions. What we are looking at is potential acquisition of
targets in mid-tier players who are already in the industry but
who are limited in scale," he said.
"But it's not easy to find interesting targets in that
area," Veraszto said, adding he was eyeing firms with an annual
steel production capacity of 1 to 3 million tonnes.
The ideal target would also need to be "vertically
integrated", with access to raw materials used in steelmaking
and one with its own distribution system, he said.
"Starting from scratch in India is difficult because one
needs to get all the licenses and we would also like to have the
vertical integration ... It's much easier to get into a company
which has all of these, rather than doing it on your own."
There are about 40-50 such companies and Severstal is
studying which of these fit the company's criteria, he added.
He said Severstal has signed a memorandum of understanding
with NMDC, a state-owned company in India and the biggest iron
ore producer in the country, to create a joint venture, but
details such as supply and control of assets were still being
thrashed out.
Severstal wants to build a mill producing flat steel
products in the region of Karnataka, with NMDC providing the
iron ore linkage and Severstal supplying the coking coal, he
added.
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter)