FRANKFURT Nov 21 Unconventional gas
exploration in Germany must not clash with the need to safeguard
drinking water and coal mine safety, the country's energy and
water industry association BDEW said on Monday.
BDEW in a statement said in particular the drilling method
called fracking would have to be assessed for its impact on
groundwater before being allowed, joining a chorus of criticism
that could hamper nascent exploration activity in the populous
North-Rhine Westphalia state and elsewhere.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, involves pumping vast
quantities of water and chemicals at high pressure through drill
holes to prop open shale rocks and release gas trapped
underground.
"Should the technologies be further developed, our position
to unconventional gas would need to be assessed in line with all
stakeholder interests," said BDEW, which represents 1,800 firms
including those responsible for 90 percent of Germany's gas
sales and 80 percent of its drinking water.
The statement was delivered to a parliamentary committee
which heard eight experts on unconventional, or shale gas called
by the Social Democrats and Green Parties.
There was no decision for or against shale gas, which
potentially is available in six of Germany's 15 states, but more
studies are set to be completed next year.
North-Rhine Westphalia, home to mining and utilities, a year
ago awarded exploration licences to 10 international
firms.
In the United States, vertical drilling processes have
brought about a shale gas boom in recent years, as so far
untapped resources have become available, freeing the country of
importing needs and changing gas flows in the world market.
Germany relies mainly on imported pipeline gas for heating,
transport and industrial applications where it would like to
reduce its dependency on Russia's 40 percent market share.
But aversion to environmentally unproven energy technology
runs high in a country that voluntarily shed 40 percent of its
nuclear power generation capacity after the Fukushima disaster
and where activists lobby against carbon-emitting coal.
Critics of shale gas worry that fracking fluids might get
into groundwater-holding aquifers and that the method simply
uses too much water.
Shale gas exploration triggered small earthquakes near
Blackpool in northwest England earlier this year, UK firm
Cuadrilla Resources said recently.
France banned fracking in July and last month said it would
cancel three shale gas exploration permits.
DEA, the oil and gas subsidiary of German utility RWE
which already uses fracking in conventional gas
production and is part of three research projects aimed at
improving fracking fluid compositions. It said on its website
there had been no case of groundwater impairment in Germany from
using the method.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)