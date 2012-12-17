HAMBURG Dec 17 A German maker of yachts and
naval vessels agreed to buy insolvent shipyard Peene in a rare
deal as the shipbuilding sector in Europe's biggest economy
crumbles.
Bremen, Germany-based Luerssen Group is paying less than 20
million euros ($26.3 million) to buy former Communist East
Germany's biggest naval shipbuilder, Peene's insolvency
administrator Berthold Brinkmann said on Monday.
The deal to buy Peene - which makes patrol boats for the
coast guard and oil spill response vessels, among other - will
make Luerssen Germany's biggest maker of naval surface vessels.
The acquisition will become effective on May 1, 2013.
The global shipbuilding industry has been hit by a slump in
demand for sea freight, an oversupply of container ships ordered
before the economic crisis, and competition from rivals in China
and Korea.
Peene's parent company P+S Werften filed for insolvency in
August, having failed to convince some of its customers to make
advance payments to help the company bridge a liquidity
shortfall.
European banks, meanwhile, are under growing pressure to cut
their exposure to risky and dollar-denominated assets, such as
ship and trade finance, to shore up their reserves as they
strive to meet financial regulators' tougher capital rules.
Credit rating agency Moody's has warned that German banks'
high exposure to cyclical sectors such as shipping leaves them
vulnerable to any worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.
Luerssen, which has been building ships since 1876, will
make job offers to 360 of Peene's employees, insolvency
administrator Brinkmann said. Before the insolvency filing, the
company had 540 employees.
He also said several parties, both in Germany and abroad,
had shown interest in P+S's other shipyard, Volkswerft
Stralsund. He said he was confident Volkswerft Stralsund would
be able to resume work in early January on two ferries ordered
by Denmark's DFDS.
