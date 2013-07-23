HAMBURG, July 23 Several canals in Germany will
be partially blocked to cargo shipping this week due to strikes
by staff that operate the locks, German trade union Ver.di said
on Tuesday, in protest against planned job cuts.
The strikes, set to last the rest of the week, are to
protest government plans to restructure WSA, Germany's inland
navigation authority.
Lock personnel are striking in parts of North-Rhine
Westphalia, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, Ver.di said. Lock-keepers
in the eastern region of Berlin-Brandenburg will join the strike
later in the week.
The strikes are limited to individual canals and do not
cover the whole network in the regions, the WSA said.
Ver.di is calling for wage and other guarantees for WSA
employees after the government said it planned to reform the
agency, entailing heavy job losses.
Traders said they did not expect the strikes to cause
widespread disruption and that shipment delays were likely to be
local and restricted to smaller canals.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jane Baird)