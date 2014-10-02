LEIPZIG, Germany Oct 2 A German court delayed a
long-awaited ruling on Thursday on the proposed dredging of the
river Elbe for large container ships in Hamburg, Germany's
largest port, saying it would wait until the European Court
decided on a similar case.
Hamburg wants to make it easier for new generations of large
container ships to reach its port regardless of tides in the
face of intense competition from Rotterdam, Antwerp and
Bremerhaven.
But green groups BUND and NABU lodged a legal complaint more
than two years ago, arguing the environmental impact would be
devastating as a result of dumping large quantities of mud and
sand on fragile coastal wetlands.
The Federal Administrative Court in the city of Leipzig had
been expected to announce a ruling on Thursday but said it would
wait until the European Court of Justice rules on a similar case
for the German river Weser. That decision is due next year.
The city of Hamburg and federal waterways authorities want
to dredge about 130 kilometres of the river so that container
ships with 14.5 metres draught can reach the port, against 13.5
metres at present. It would be the sixth time the river has been
deepened.
Ship sizes have grown from vessels carrying 2,000 to 3,000
standard twenty foot cargo containers in the 1980s to ships
carrying up to 18,000 containers today.
Some of the largest ships currently have to endure a costly
wait for high tides to dock in Hamburg and the city fears
shipping lines will switch to other ports if the Elbe is not
deepened.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers and
Michael Hogan; Editing by Stephen Brown and Vincent Baby)