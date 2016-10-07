BERLIN Oct 7 From silver body suits with giant
mohawks to revealing fishnet tops with huge feathers, colourful,
extravagant costumes take centre stage at a new theatrical show
in Berlin.
French couturier Jean Paul Gaultier has swapped the Paris
runway for the German stage to create some 500 costumes for "THE
ONE Grand Show", an 11-million euro ($12.2 million) production
showcasing plenty of singing, dancing and acrobatics.
Fashion's "enfant terrible", who designed Madonna's cone
brassiere for her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, takes on his first
revue show, in which an abandoned theatre comes back to life
thanks to an underground party.
"I have dreamed of working on a revue ever since I was a
little boy," the 64-year-old designer says on the show's
website. "Now, more than a dream is coming true for me."
The show, which premiered on Thursday, is scheduled to run
at Berlin's Friedrichstadt-Palast until mid-2018.
