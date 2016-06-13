FRANKFURT, June 13 Runners raced up Frankfurt's MesseTurm skyscraper on Sunday, tackling 61 floors as fast as they could.

The event, known as "Skyrun", sees participants make their way up more than 1,200 steps, scaling 222 metres (728.35 ft).

A new record time was set by racer Christian Riedl, who finished in six minutes and 25 seconds. (Reporting By Reuters Television)