BERLIN, March 3 Germany's Social Democrats are
vowing to "tame" financial market radicalism, split up banks and
raise taxes on high earners in a left-leaning campaign programme
the party hopes will help it defeat popular Chancellor Angela
Merkel in a September election.
According to a draft of the programme seen by Reuters on
Sunday, the SPD said no financial market participants, financial
products or markets should be left unregulated in the future.
"The era of market radicalism is over. The ideology of
conservatives and neo-liberals that markets look after the
common good and increase prosperity by themselves was ... buried
under the ruins of the global financial catastrophe," it said in
a draft which the SPD executive will discuss on Monday.
"Europe needs to be at the vanguard of new market
regulations with which we will tame the financial markets."
The SPD hopes its shift left, prompted by Merkel's move to
the centre, and its increasingly sharp attacks against the
powers of big banks will help it win back voters who deserted
the party in the 2009 election when its percentage of the vote
fell to a post-war low of 23 percent.
An Emnid poll on Sunday showed support for the SPD was at 27
percent.
SPD leader Peer Steinbrueck has got off to a bad start with
his campaign however, alienating many core supporters by
revealing his lucrative earnings as a public speaker, saying
chancellors should earn more and scoffing at wine that costs
less than 5 euros a bottle.
This week he also caused an uproar by calling Italian former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and comic-turned-politician
Beppe Grillo "clowns" following their strong performance in
weekend elections.
In its draft programme the SPD reiterated its plans to
separate retail and investment banking and said it wanted to
regulate the shadow banking system, ban speculative financial
products and force derivatives trading onto regulated platforms.
The party also said it wanted to limit high-frequency
trading and impose minimum holding periods on the practice which
involves numerous lightning-speed automatic trades that make
money from tiny price moves in the market and which has been
blamed for causing market volatility.
The party said it planned to raise the top rate of tax to 49
percent after the last SPD-Greens government cut the top tax
bracket: "In future we want to draw more on high earners and the
wealthy to finance our community," the draft read.
It also said it wanted European states to coordinate more
closely on tax policy and introduce compulsory minimum standards
for corporate profits and income from capital.
The SPD said it would call for a European restructuring fund
for big banks and a European investment and reconstruction fund
which would make financing EU-wide programmes to promote
sustainable growth and boost domestic demand mandatory.
The party hopes to seize on evidence that many Germans have
not benefited from robust growth in 2010 and 2011, when
Germany's economic output grew by a post-reunification record of
4.2 percent and 3 percent respectively.
It said it wanted a debt redemption fund and a compulsory
plan for debt reduction and reforms so that the European Central
Bank no longer has to intervene in bond markets.
