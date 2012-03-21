* Cartel chief says cuts in solar support fees not enough

By Vera Eckert

BERLIN, March 21 Planned cuts to German solar power support fees will not tackle the problem of excessive subsidies and quotas may be a good way forward, the head of Germany's cartel office said on Wednesday.

The German government has decided to slash tariffs by 37 percent from April 1 but the move, already delayed from a previously envisaged March 9 timeline, has proven controversial even within the ruling centre-right coalition.

While there is a consensus in the government on the need to check the extensive proliferation of new solar panel installations, renewable lobbies have been vociferous in defending a system that has propelled Germany to the forefront of carbon-free energy producers.

Jobs and investments in politically powerful, solar-heavy states such as Bavaria and Baden Wuerttemberg are at stake.

"The cuts would dampen run-away costs but would not really change the system," Andreas Mundt, president of the Bonn-based cartel authority, told an industry conference in Berlin.

"That is not the true integration (of solar power) that would need to come if you look at the rates of new installations," he added.

"You would have to think about varying the parameters a little more forcefully in the direction of a market economy," Mundt said.

He said that power suppliers could instead be given quotas. They would be asked to market a certain amount of renewable power within their total sales, encouraging them to identify the cheapest possible source.

Otherwise, given that renewable power already accounts for 20 percent of the total, not only would the bills rise exorbitantly, there would also be clashes with unsubsidised power derived from fossil fuels in the distant future.

SCEPTICISM

Industry sources told Reuters last week that photovoltaic (PV) installations are likely to total 4 gigawatts (GW) in the January-June period after capacity grew by 7.5 GW in 2011, bringing the total at the end of the year to 25 GW.

Solar power only contributed 3 percent of the country's electricity supply in 2011 but swallowed 8 billion euros ($10.58 billion) out of a total 17.1 billion paid by consumers to fund the expansion of green electricity.

Speaking at a business conference on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a sceptical note about the oversupply of renewable energy.

"We cannot build twice as many (renewable energy installations) as we need," she said, commenting on parallel plans to build offshore wind turbines off the northern coast and inland installations in southern states.

In that case it would be difficult to leave space for conventional power stations run on fossil fuels to be built, she said.

"After regional elections (scheduled this spring) we must have broader talks with the federal states," Merkel added. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, editing by Gareth Jones)