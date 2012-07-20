(Corrects to show min will support planned industry suit not
launch separate action)
BERLIN, July 20 Germany's environment ministry
said on Friday it would back solar firms' efforts to bring
anti-dumping proceedings against China amid a bitter price war
in the industry that has left many German panel producers
fighting for survival.
Environment Minister Peter Altmaier told German broadcaster
ZDF late on Thursday that there had to be fair competition in
the global market and anti-dumping proceedings might be one way
of ensuring this.
Altmaier recently suggested higher import duties as another
way to prevent price dumping.
"It is also being looked into whether anti-dumping
procedures can be launched against China," he said.
His ministry clarified on Friday that Altmaier meant he
would support firms' efforts to file a suit with the European
Commission.
Germany's once-booming solar panel makers are struggling to
digest steep cuts in state support and increasing competition.
German firm Solarworld recently brought a suit
with American firms in the United States against cheap Chinese
imports, with a degree of success.
"In order to introduce such proceedings there must be a
quorum of industry representatives, who bring a suit to the
European Commission. This has not yet taken place. What the
minister said yesterday was that he would support such a
procedure," a spokeswoman told a government press conference.
According to commission regulations, companies accounting
for at least 25 percent of total EU production of the product
must file the proceedings.
Solarworld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck said Chinese firms
were making losses but enjoyed financial support from the
government.
(Writing by Alexandra Hudson)