BERLIN Jan 19 Germany aims to accelerate cuts in solar energy subsidies and to phase them out for some facilities by 2017, Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen said on Thursday.

Roettgen said in a speech the cuts would be implemeneted in the future on a monthly rather than on a half-yearly basis, adding that there would be further discussions with the industry on the issue. (Reporting by Marcus Wacket, writing by Gareth Jones)