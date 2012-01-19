TILLERSON SAYS NORTH KOREA WILL BE “AT THE TOP OF THE AGENDA” DURING HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS NEXT WEEK
TILLERSON SAYS NORTH KOREA WILL BE “AT THE TOP OF THE AGENDA” DURING HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS NEXT WEEK
BERLIN Jan 19 Germany aims to accelerate cuts in solar energy subsidies and to phase them out for some facilities by 2017, Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen said on Thursday.
Roettgen said in a speech the cuts would be implemeneted in the future on a monthly rather than on a half-yearly basis, adding that there would be further discussions with the industry on the issue. (Reporting by Marcus Wacket, writing by Gareth Jones)
TILLERSON SAYS NORTH KOREA WILL BE “AT THE TOP OF THE AGENDA” DURING HIGH-LEVEL TALKS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS NEXT WEEK
June 13 Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers: