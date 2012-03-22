BERLIN, March 22 Germany's federal government
has agreed with conservative-led states on a number of
previously contested issues on cutting solar incentives, sources
in the ruling coalition told Reuters on Thursday.
The German government wants to slash tariffs by 37 percent
from April 1 but the move, already delayed from March 9, has
proven controversial within Chancellor Angela Merkel's
centre-right coalition.
At stake are jobs and investments in solar-heavy states such
as conservative Bavaria where resistance is strong.
According to a government paper, the government and states
have agreed that the maximum annual reduction in incentives will
rise to 28 percent from 24 percent. However, this will be
distributed over several months.
In addition, all power from large solar installations of
over 10 kilowatts should be subsidised. Previous plans had
envisaged that only 90 percent of the electricity from these
installations would get support.
Merkel's government has to win over most of the
conservative-led states for its plans to win a two-thirds
majority in the Bundesrat upper house.
Final points will probably be cleared up at a meeting of
state premiers at the chancellor's office on Friday, said
government sources.
(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Madeline Chambers)