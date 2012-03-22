BERLIN, March 22 Germany's federal government has agreed with conservative-led states on a number of previously contested issues on cutting solar incentives, sources in the ruling coalition told Reuters on Thursday.

The German government wants to slash tariffs by 37 percent from April 1 but the move, already delayed from March 9, has proven controversial within Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.

At stake are jobs and investments in solar-heavy states such as conservative Bavaria where resistance is strong.

According to a government paper, the government and states have agreed that the maximum annual reduction in incentives will rise to 28 percent from 24 percent. However, this will be distributed over several months.

In addition, all power from large solar installations of over 10 kilowatts should be subsidised. Previous plans had envisaged that only 90 percent of the electricity from these installations would get support.

Merkel's government has to win over most of the conservative-led states for its plans to win a two-thirds majority in the Bundesrat upper house.

Final points will probably be cleared up at a meeting of state premiers at the chancellor's office on Friday, said government sources. (Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Madeline Chambers)