BERLIN, March 26 Leaders of the lower house of
parliament in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition have reached a compromise agreement on cuts in solar
power incentives with the upper house after weeks of
negotiations, sources told Reuters on Monday.
Horst Meierhofer, a leader on environmental policies for the
Free Democrats (FDP) junior coalition partners, said that the
FDP and Merkel's Christian Democrats had reached an agreement.
The deal averts what could have been a messy showdown between
the Bundesrat, the upper house, and Merkel's coalition.
"The conservatives and FDP have reached an agreement,"
Meierhofer told Reuters, comments confirmed by sources in the
conservative ranks. Solar power incentives will fall between 20
and nearly 40 percent from April, the sources said.
The coalition agreed to water down some of the points in the
incentive cuts after the upper house, where the federal states
are represented, objected. They had threatened to block the
measure with a two-thirds majority that would have been a
debacle for Merkel.
