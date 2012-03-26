BERLIN, March 26 Leaders of the lower house of parliament in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition have reached a compromise agreement on cuts in solar power incentives with the upper house after weeks of negotiations, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Horst Meierhofer, a leader on environmental policies for the Free Democrats (FDP) junior coalition partners, said that the FDP and Merkel's Christian Democrats had reached an agreement. The deal averts what could have been a messy showdown between the Bundesrat, the upper house, and Merkel's coalition.

"The conservatives and FDP have reached an agreement," Meierhofer told Reuters, comments confirmed by sources in the conservative ranks. Solar power incentives will fall between 20 and nearly 40 percent from April, the sources said.

The coalition agreed to water down some of the points in the incentive cuts after the upper house, where the federal states are represented, objected. They had threatened to block the measure with a two-thirds majority that would have been a debacle for Merkel. (Reporting By Markus Wacket; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)