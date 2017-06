BERLIN Jan 25 Germany's environment minister said on Wednesday Berlin aims to lower solar power incentives by April 1 as it tries to rein in uncontrolled growth in the world's largest solar market.

Norbert Roettgen also said he expected the solar expansion corridor would remain unchanged at between 2.5 gigawatts (GW) to 3.5 GW. He said further cuts in Germany's feed-in tariff were needed. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum)