By Markus Wacket
BERLIN Feb 22 The German government has
agreed to accelerate the next round of cuts in state-mandated
photovoltaic incentives by three months to April 1 after a
record-breaking expansion of solar power in 2011, government and
industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The environment and economy ministries have also agreed to
deepen the next round of reductions in the feed-in tariff (FIT)
to between 20 percent for smaller rooftop power plants to as
much as 30 percent for larger plants.
The cuts were more extensive than previously envisioned and
the speed of the agreement between the two rival ministries was
also somewhat of a surprise. Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative Christian Democrats control the Environment
Ministry and the coalition partners, the Free Democrats, control
the Economy Ministry.
The next scheduled cut of 15 percent was originally planned
for July 1. The feed-in tariffs are the lifeblood for the
industry until photovoltaic prices fall to levels similar to
conventional power production.
The FIT in Germany was cut by 15 percent to 24.43 cents per
kilowatt hour on Jan. 1 after a round of steep cuts in 2010 and
2011 cut the incentive nearly 40 percent. The retail price for
electricity in Germany is about 23 cents per kwh.
Germany is the world's leader in solar power with about
25,000 megawatts of installed capacity. It added 7,500 mw in
2011 and now gets about 4 percent of its electricity from solar
power. The government has a target of 66,000 mw by 2030.
The FIT incentives cost consumers about 7 billion euros per
year. The government has a target corridor of 2,500 mw to 3,500
mw of new installations per year.
Economy Minister Philipp Roesler had wanted steeper cuts and
a limit of 1,000 mw per year, but Environment Minister Norbert
Roettgen resisted such a cap. The two will formally present
their joint proposal at a news conference on Thursday.
Roesler's demand to cap new installations at 1,000 mw per
year -- a move that some feared could cripple the sector -- was
also no longer part of the agreement between the two rival
ministries.
The country's solar power industry lobby criticised the
proposed cuts, warning they could endanger many of the jobs in
the sector that has grown to more than 100,000 workers in the
last decade.
"Thousands of solar industry jobs in Germany are now in
jeopardy," said Carsten Koernig, managing director of the German
BSW solar producers association. "The sector cannot handle
additional cuts of between 20 to 30 percent and this move will
greatly slow down the expansion of solar power in Germany."
Workers from about 50 companies in the solar sector around
Germany are planning to take part in demonstrations on Thursday
against the cuts.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government incentives.
On top of the FIT cuts of up to 30 percent, the government
also wants to introduce a new ceiling on how much solar power a
plant can pump into the grid: a maximum of 90 percent of the
electricity produced can be pumped into the grid.
Also, the FIT will be adjusted each month with an expected
cut of at least 1 percent per month after April 1.
Support from the opposition parties will be needed if the
measure is to clear through the upper house of parliament, the
Bundesrat, quickly.
Producers of photovoltaic electricity are guaranteed fixed
rates for 20 years from the point the solar power systems are
installed. The FIT has fallen to 24.43 cents per kwh, down from
49 cents for systems installed in 2007.
The costs for solar power are paid for by consumers, who pay
about 2 cents per kwh on top of their electricity bills for
photovoltaic producers. Germany gets about 20 percent of its
electricity from renewable sources such as wind, biomass and
solar.