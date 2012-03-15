* Installations reached 2 GW in March - sources
* Installations in Jan, Feb at 1 GW - sources
By Markus Wacket
BERLIN, March 15 Installations of solar
panels will continue to increase strongly in Germany in the
first six months of the year, government and industry sources
told Reuters, dealing a blow to efforts by the ruling coalition
to get the market under control.
In the first six months of 2012, new photovoltaic (PV)
installations are expected to reach at least 4 gigawatts (GW),
the sources said, 2 GW of which are to be installed in March due
to looming cuts in solar incentives scheduled for April.
Installations in January and February were about 1 GW, the
sources said.
Capacity grew by around 7.4 GW in 2010 and 7.5 GW in 2011,
far above the 2.5 to 3.5 GW Berlin would like to see each year
and prompting the government to schedule massive cuts in solar
feed-in tariffs, the industry's lifeblood as long as solar power
is more expensive than conventional forms of energy.
Earlier this year, the German government decided tariffs
would be cut by 37 percent from April 1.
The tariffs have helped Germany's solar industry blossom
over the past decade, leading to a myriad of listings such as
SolarWorld, SMA Solar and Q-Cells
and creating about 150,000 jobs.
Germany, now the world's second largest market for solar
panels when measured by annual installation, also nurtures solar
companies around the world such as China's Suntech,
Norway's Renewable Energy Corp (REC) and U.S.-based
First Solar.
The German government has tried to limit growth of the
fast-growing solar market, which only accounts for about 3
percent of the country's energy mix but swallows a large part of
the costs consumers have to pay for renewable energy.
(Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by James Jukwey)