FRANKFURT Jan 12 The share of solar power in Germany's energy mix is expected to nearly double over the next four years, the country's main solar industry association BSW said.

Solar power will account for 7 percent of Germany's energy mix by 2016, up from 4 percent in 2012, BSW said in a statement on Thursday, still small for a sector that swallows up the largest chunk in renewable energy costs in Germany.

About 8 billion euros ($10.2 billion) of the total 17.1 billion in costs paid by German electricity consumers to fund the expansion of renewables was expected to flow into solar power in 2011, figures by the German network regulator show.

This has prompted the government to scrap support that the sector still needs to be competitive vis-a-vis fossil fuel-based forms of power.

Germany's solar market remained stable last year compared with 2010, BSW said last week, suggesting demand for modules stayed high despite large cuts in support for the sector over the past two years. ($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)