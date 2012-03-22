(Adds more detail)

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, March 22 Germany's federal government has agreed to relax some aspects of proposed cuts in solar power incentives after pressure from conservative-led states, sources in the ruling coalition told Reuters on Thursday.

But some issues still remain open and a final agreement is not expected until Tuesday.

The German government wants to slash tariffs by 37 percent from April 1 but the move, already delayed from March 9, has proven controversial within Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.

Several key conservative-led states are opposed to the steep cuts and are threatening to block the measures in Germany's upper house -- with the help of opposition parties.

Germany has 25,000 megawatts of photovoltaic capacity, nearly as much as the rest of the world combined. The state-mandated FIT incentives have helped the sector blossom over the last decade with 1.1 million solar power plants installed. About 150,000 jobs have been created.

At stake are jobs and investments in solar-heavy states such as conservative Bavaria where resistance to the cuts is strong as well as in eastern Germany, where solar has emerged as a key industry.

Even though Merkel's coalition has a majority in the lower house, the Bundestag, a two-thirds majority in the upper house, the Bundesrat, could block the measure. Officials from both the states and lower house are scrambling to avoid such a debacle.

According to a government paper obtained by Reuters, the government and states have agreed that the maximum annual reduction in incentives will rise to 28 percent from 24 percent. However, this will be distributed over several months.

In addition, all power from solar installations of more than 10 kilowatts should receive the full incentives. Previous plans had envisaged that only 90 percent of the electricity from these installations would get incentives with the operators forced to use or sell the remaining 10 percent on their own.

Carsten Koernig, head of the BSW solar lobby, told a group of foreign journalists in Berlin that he was optimistic some of the plans to slash incentives will be toned down before Tuesday.

"There's a lot in flux at the moment," he said. "But we've got good hopes that some of these points in the proposed changes will be revised."

He said an attempt by the country's economy and environment ministers to take away from parliament the control over future changes in the renewable energy law would most likely be scrapped. He said he was optimistic the proposed cuts of up to 37 percent would be watered down somewhat.

"In the last three years solar incentives have already been cut in half," Koernig told the VAP Foreign Press Association. "In our view we can't continue cutting incentives at that kind of pace."

Koernig said the pressure from the conservative-ruled states had helped force the federal government to revise its position.

Koernig said the pressure from the conservative-ruled states had helped force the federal government to revise its position.

"What made Germany the most important solar power market is the world is the confidence investors have in the reliability of government policies on solar," Koernig said. "The government was at risk of losing that image with the way things we're headed."