* Govt and federal states strike deal after dispute
* Deal likely to be approved on Wednesday
* Incentives will be capped for installed capacity of 52 GW
BERLIN, June 26 Germany's government and federal
states have agreed cuts to incentives for the solar power
industry after a weeks-long dispute, under which incentives will
be capped for installed capacity of 52 gigawatts (GW),
parliamentary sources said.
A parliamentary mediation committee set up to negotiate
between the lower and upper houses of parliament could approve
the deal on Wednesday, participants in the working group said.
Opposition parties and some federal states had in May
opposed the plans to slash so-called feed-in tariffs in
Germany's upper house of parliament, forcing the proposals drawn
up by Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition to be
suspended and a mediation process to be launched.
Under the compromise, one-off cuts in incentives from 20 to
30 percent from April are to remain and incentives will be
capped for installed capacity of 52 GW.
Solar power will still have to be fed into the grid, but at
market prices.
In addition, medium-sized plants of 10-40 kilowatts (KW)
will receive compensation of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour.
Germany is the world's biggest market for solar, with
installed capacity of 24.68 GW as of 2011 accounting for more
than a third of the world's total.
But several German firms have been left struggling in the
last few months largely due to stiff competition from China and
companies have warned against cutting the incentives too
dramatically.
States run by the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, and
some areas of Germany where solar power provides jobs and
growth, had defended the subsidies that have helped Germany
become the world's top market for power converted from solar
radiation.
Merkel's U-turn on nuclear power a year ago following the
Fukushima disaster in Japan has made Europe's biggest economy
more reliant on alternative energy sources.