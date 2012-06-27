BERLIN, June 27 Germany's parliamentary
mediation committee approved cuts to incentives for the solar
power industry on Wednesday which will see a capping of
subsidies for plants with installed capacity of 52 gigawatts
(GW).
The deal follows several weeks of negotiations after
Germany's Bundesrat upper house suspended the government's plans
to slash so-called feed-in tariffs after opposition parties and
some federal states rejected the proposals.
"It was a good day for energy transition in Germany," German
Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said, referring to the
transformation of the energy sector ("Energiewende") following
the country's decision to withdraw from nuclear power.
"I expect the development of photovoltaic to return to a
more predictable path."
The heart of Chancellor Angela Merkel's original bill
remains intact but some incentive cuts have been watered down.
The committee agreed that incentives for solar plants will
be cut from 20 to 30 percent retrospectively from April
depending on their size and incentives will be capped for
installations with a capacity of 52 GW.
Medium-sized installations will be allowed more relief than
originally envisaged, with plants of 10-40 kilowatts (KW)
eligible for compensation of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour.
Until now, all solar power had to be fed into the grid at
guaranteed prices but under the new law, this will apply to only
90 percent of power generated from installations of over 10 KW.
Approval by the mediation committee, which includes
representatives from Merkel's centre-right coalition and the
opposition, effectively means the bill will now be passed.
Parliament still has to vote it through but that is little
more than a formality.
Germany is the world's biggest market for solar power, with
installed capacity of 24.68 GW as of 2011 accounting for more
than a third of the world's total.
But several German firms have been left struggling in the
last few months largely due to stiff competition from China and
companies have warned against dramatic cuts to the incentives.
States run by the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens, and some
areas of Germany where solar power provides jobs and growth, had
defended the subsidies.
Merkel's decision to speed up the phaseout of nuclear power a
year ago following Japan's Fukushima disaster has made Europe's
biggest economy more reliant on renewable energy sources.
