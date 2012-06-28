By Markus Wacket
| BERLIN, June 28
BERLIN, June 28 Germany's lower house of
parliament on Thursday approved cuts to incentives for the solar
power industry that were milder and more watered down than
expected.
Plans to introduce a 90 percent limit on incentives for
larger solar power plants of over 10 kilowatts (KW) were dropped
and will be introduced in 2014, according to the agreement
reached in the mediation committee.
The Bundestag, or lower house, approved the law on Thursday,
and the Bundesrat, or upper house, is expected to approve the
measure at its sitting on Friday. The Bundesrat, or states
chambers, had rejected the original cuts last month.
The incentives now will decline in small steps each month,
instead of large annual or semi-annual steps in the past.
The feed-in tariffs (FIT) that utilities pay to 1.1 million
solar power producers helped make Germany the world's largest
market for photovoltaic power generation with a third of the
world's installed capacity.
But critics complain the tariffs were too generous and
contributed to greater-than-expected growth in recent years,
which will burden consumers for the next two decades.
Germany currently has about 28 gigawatts (GW) of installed
photovoltaic capacity.
The new law also will cap incentives when total capacity
reaches 52 GW, in about three to five years when the FIT will
most likely have fallen to levels that make solar power as
inexpensive as some conventional fossil fuels.
The agreement follows several weeks of negotiations after
the Bundesrat suspended the government's plans to slash the FIT
after opposition parties and some federal states rejected the
proposals. The gist of Chancellor Angela Merkel's original bill
remained intact despite the watering down of some aspects.
The FIT will be cut by 20 to 30 percent retroactively from
April. Medium-sized installations of 10-40 kilowatts (KW) will
receive FIT of 18.5 cents per kilowatt hour.
Merkel's decision to speed up the phase-out of nuclear power
a year ago following Japan's Fukushima disaster has made
Europe's biggest economy more reliant on renewable energy
sources.