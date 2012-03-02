BERLIN, March 2 Members of parliament in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition have demanded
delaying cuts in solar power incentives to April 1 from March 9,
according to a position paper by centre-right deputies obtained
by Reuters on Friday.
Resistance to the March 9 cuts has especially strong in the
Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), as well as in the CDU
itself.
Members of parliament in the ruling coaliton had complained
that the March 9 date for the incentive cuts would damage
confidence among suppliers and dealers in the photovoltaic
industry, which has more than 100,000 jobs in Germany.
Merkel's cabinet endorsed a plan by the Economy and
Environment ministries to cut solar power incentives by between
20 and 30 percent from March 9.
The CSU is also opposed to the plans that would cut
incentives by 30 percent for large solar power plants of more
than 1,000 kilowatts. The CSU will only agree to cuts of 15
percent, sources said.
(Reporting By Markus Wacket; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)