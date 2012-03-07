BERLIN, March 7 Leaders of Germany's ruling coalition will meet with regional ministers on March 21 to consult on controversial plans to cut solar power incentives, coalition sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Thousands have protested against the cuts of state-mandated incentives for photovoltaic electricity, which have helped Germany's solar industry blossom over the past decade, creating about 150,000 jobs at companies ranging from SolarWorld AG to Q-Cells SE.

The opposition has criticized the cuts, as have some deputies in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their sister party in Bavaria, the CSU. Bavaria has strongly benefited from the solar boom.

Lack of support for the cuts is problematic for Merkel's government, which argues excess capacity has weighed on distribution grids and subsidies have pushed prices higher.

Capacity grew by around 7,000 megawatts in both 2010 and 2011, far above the 2,500 to 3,500 megawatts Berlin would like to see each year.

Subsidy cuts of up to 37 percent were slated for March 9, although sources now say these could be delayed until April 1 and may be watered down, due to opposition.

Merkel will want to get full backing for the plans from her coalition before the Bundesrat Upper House of Parliament votes on them on May 11.

Leaders of her conservatives and the junior coalition partner the Free Democrats will meet therefore with the environment and economy ministers of conservative-governed states on March 21 to discuss the plans, sources said. (Reporting By Markus Wacket, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)