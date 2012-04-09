* New exhibition in Berlin depicts Soviet avant-garde
* Photographer tracks down modernist buildings
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, April 9 British photographer Richard
Pare is on a mission to capture Soviet avant-garde buildings
before they turn to ruins in the hope of raising awareness about
this little-known period of experimentation in modern
architecture.
The exhibition "Building the Revolution: Soviet Art and
Architecture 1915-1935", which opened in Berlin on Thursday,
displays his work in colour alongside black-and-white archive
photos of the buildings under construction and modernist Russian
artworks.
"I wanted to change the imbalance in the telling of history
of the 20th century and give a little bit more weight to the
Russian experiment in modernism," Pare said in an interview.
"There is a vigour and muscularity to the Russian experiment
which is different to its European counterparts," said the
64-year old, who has spent the last 18 years working on-and-off
on this project. "There is also the Socialist slant to the
thinking about a new architecture for a new age."
Books on the history of architecture are full of references
to the likes of Le Corbusier and the Bauhaus movement, he said,
but seldom do they explore the experimentation in Russian
architecture following the Bolshevik revolution in 1917.
During this era full of optimism, architects such as Moisei
Ginzburg and Konstantin Melnikov were looking for a new way to
build for a socialist world, free from bourgeois associations
and appropriate for a fast-growing industrial society, he said.
Constructivism, an artistic and architectural philosophy
that emphasises the social purposes of art, emerged at this
time, influencing many other 20th century movements.
Architects drafted modernist and streamlined designs for
factories and communal housing, large-scale buildings free from
ornamentation and aspiring to socialist ideals.
One photo shows the interior of the first bakeries to use
mass-production techniques, with brown workspaces snaking around
a light-filled central room in concentric circles, and beams
overhead spreading outwards like a fan.
Another shows a white rectangular residential block with
semi-circular balconies, while a third depicts the spacious
corridors designed to encourage interaction, reminding us that
housing blocks were once seen as a positive innovation.
"There was a really sincere intention to re-define living
and living and working in the relationship of work to life,"
said Pare, who spends up to 6 weeks at a time travelling through
Russia in the hope of finding modernist gems.
DECAY
Pare, 64, said the legacy of Soviet modernist building was
suppressed first under Josef Stalin, who wanted more classical,
monumental buildings, and then locked away from sight behind the
Iron Curtain.
Nowadays, Russians themselves are happy to see these
buildings go into disrepair as they seek to put their Soviet
past behind them, the photographer said. His photos show
abandoned factories with rusting equipment and housing blocks
with crumbling exteriors.
"The architecture just gets lumped into the Soviet hat and
anything to do with the Soviet years is frowned upon at the
moment," he said. "People want the big Stalinist skyscrapers
because they are pompous and big and people like that."
"I am looking forward to the exhibition going back to Moscow
... I hope, if it can, it will encourage people to preserve
these buildings."
The exhibition, which runs until July 9 at the Martin
Gropius museum in Berlin, will travel on to the Shchusev
Museum of Architecture in Moscow.
Selected works of art by the likes of Lyubov Popova and
Alexander Rodchenko demonstrate the general preoccupation in the
early 20th century with geometric form and space, and mirror
some of the architecture on display.
In particular Popova's "Spatial Force", a dynamic painting
showing red circles intersected by black grid-like lines mirrors
Pare's photograph of Moscow's iconic radio tower, a spiralling
cone of latticed steel.
The final section of the exhibition shows the transition
period between the Soviet avant-garde and Stalinist
architecture. A sanatorium combines the clean lines of modernism
with a few classic twists like arched windows, wrought-iron
balconies and social realist sculptures on plinths.
