DIARY - Today in Washington - June 14
0830/1230: The Labor Dept. issues Consumer Price Index for May and Real Earnings for May.
BERLIN Dec 6 A warning by Standard and Poor's that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone states could actually have a positive effect, the budgetary expert for Germany's ruling conservatives said on Tuesday.
Norbert Barthle told Reuters the warning could help German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy to push through their proposals to enforce budget discipline across the 17-memeber euro zone.
MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.