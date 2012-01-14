KIEL, Germany Jan 14 A leading ally of
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged legislation to reduce
the reliance of institutional investors on ratings agencies, a
day after Standard and Poor's cut ratings on several euro zone
states.
Speaking at a meeting of conservatives, the deputy leader of
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament said that
institutions should be able to evaluate risk themselves and make
decisions independent from the U.S.-based agencies.
"Lawmakers can see to it that specific investors are less
dependent on the agencies' judgements," Michael Meister told
Reuters on the sidelines of the party conference on Saturday.
In Germany, as in other countries, rules stipulate that some
pension funds and other institutional investors can only
purchase bonds that carry the top AAA rating.
The comments come after S&P hit the euro zone with a
downgrade of half its member states including formerly AAA-rated
France, questioning the strategy of its political leaders for
dealing with a two-year old debt crisis.
Meister said the loss of the top rating by Austria and
France could have an effect on specific investors. He criticised
S&P's move, noting especially that its downgrade of France came
at the very moment the country was tackling reforms.
The proposal was later supported by Chancellor Merkel, who
said that rules which automatically prevent some investors from
purchasing specific sovereign debt were too rigid.
"The (rules) are very, very strict, and lead to strong
effects themselves. I think it is very useful to look at this
and see where if necessary we can make changes to legislation,"
she said at the party meeting.
