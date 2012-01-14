KIEL, Germany Jan 14 A leading ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged legislation to reduce the reliance of institutional investors on ratings agencies, a day after Standard and Poor's cut ratings on several euro zone states.

Speaking at a meeting of conservatives, the deputy leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) in parliament said that institutions should be able to evaluate risk themselves and make decisions independent from the U.S.-based agencies.

"Lawmakers can see to it that specific investors are less dependent on the agencies' judgements," Michael Meister told Reuters on the sidelines of the party conference on Saturday.

In Germany, as in other countries, rules stipulate that some pension funds and other institutional investors can only purchase bonds that carry the top AAA rating.

The comments come after S&P hit the euro zone with a downgrade of half its member states including formerly AAA-rated France, questioning the strategy of its political leaders for dealing with a two-year old debt crisis.

Meister said the loss of the top rating by Austria and France could have an effect on specific investors. He criticised S&P's move, noting especially that its downgrade of France came at the very moment the country was tackling reforms.

The proposal was later supported by Chancellor Merkel, who said that rules which automatically prevent some investors from purchasing specific sovereign debt were too rigid.

"The (rules) are very, very strict, and lead to strong effects themselves. I think it is very useful to look at this and see where if necessary we can make changes to legislation," she said at the party meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Brian Rohan, editing by Jane Baird)