BERLIN Jan 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
spokesman said on Wednesday Europe would not see economic growth
unless it reduced its debt, dismissing a call from Spain's prime
minister for strong euro zone economies like Germany to do more
to boost growth.
Asked about comments from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy in an interview with the Financial Times, Steffen Seibert
told reporters that there was broad agreement between European
leaders, including Rajoy.
"We have two problems in Europe - excessive debt in the long
term and insufficient competitiveness. We have a common goal -
sustainable growth and the creation of jobs, especially for
young people. We will not achieve these goals if we do not
tackle our fundamental problems," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; writing by Madeline Chambers)