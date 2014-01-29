* Merkel risks being eclipsed by centre-left partner
* SPD leader eyes bid for chancellorship in 2017
* Gabriel has won backing for green energy reforms
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN, Jan 29 Germany's new vice chancellor
Sigmar Gabriel has turned his Social Democrats (SPD) into a
driving force in Berlin and so far stolen the headlines from his
boss Angela Merkel, still hobbling on crutches after a skiing
accident.
Determined to push through centre-left policies in Europe's
biggest economy and boost the SPD's chances of winning the next
election in 2017, Gabriel and SPD ministers have set the agenda
on issues from pensions to energy and foreign policy.
Six weeks into office, it remains to be seen whether these
initiatives translate into reality. But commentators and even
some of Merkel's conservatives say that under Gabriel, the SPD
has hit the ground running.
"In truth, is Sigmar Gabriel governing us?" asked the
top-selling Bild newspaper. Few doubt the ambitious 54-year-old
teacher from northern Germany has his eye on the chancellery.
SPD Labour Minister Andrea Nahles' presentation on Wednesday
of cabinet-approved plans for generous pension reforms almost
eclipsed the chancellor's flat flagship speech in parliament on
her vision for the next four years.
SPD Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier has stood up to
conservative Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen and wants to
wrest European policy from the chancellor's office.
Although Merkel's conservatives emerged the biggest party in
September's vote, she was forced to seek a deal with the SPD for
a 'grand coalition' to rule with a parliamentary majority.
Gabriel negotiated a coalition deal that contained key SPD
demands, including a commitment to a minimum wage and a boost to
infrastructure spending.
Many SPD members were reluctant to get into another grand
coalition after the last four-year stint sharing power with
Merkel produced the SPD's worst post-war election result.
"Gabriel knows he must prove the SPD can get their projects
through so they aren't burned at the next election," said Gero
Neugebauer, political scientist at Berlin's Free University.
"He has worked hard and attracted much more attention than
Merkel. He is fostering an image of a serious man who can do
things, but it is too soon to see whether he is the ingredient
that makes the cake rise."
So far, there is no sign of a fillip in the polls. A Forsa
survey showed Merkel's conservatives up 1 point at 42 percent
with the SPD flat at 23 percent on Wednesday.
Even though the image of Merkel on crutches may have played
into Gabriel's hands, the popularity of 'Mummy', as the
chancellor is widely known, is unassailable, said Forsa chief
Manfred Guellner. "Even 29 percent of SPD voters trust Merkel
more than Gabriel as chancellor," he said.
NO KOW-TOWING
Probably Gabriel's biggest achievement so far has come at
the economy ministry he heads. Responsible for overseeing
Germany's ambitious renewable energy transition, he got cabinet
backing to reform the system of costly green power subsidies,
winning plaudits from industry and some conservatives.
"He has energetically embraced reform of the renewable
energy law," said conservative lawmaker Joachim Pfeiffer. "And
it is going in the right direction."
In a telling sign of his growing self-confidence, last week
Gabriel arrived a brazen half-hour late to a cabinet meeting at
a stately home just outside Berlin, keeping Merkel waiting.
He has made clear he will not kow-tow to her.
"She is not my boss... we see each other as partners," he
said in an interview with Stern magazine on Wednesday.
The two do not use the familiar 'Du' form of address but
rather the polite 'Sie', which he says reflects mutual respect.
They worked together in the previous grand coalition when he
was environment minister and have got over a wobbly spell after
a confidential text message from Merkel to Gabriel, then
opposition leader, was leaked to media in 2010.
The former premier of Lower Saxony state has long been
popular with the party base, more so than pragmatists Steinmeier
and Peer Steinbrueck who ran against and lost to Merkel in the
election. He now appears to be earning respect among SPD
lawmakers, who had viewed him as unpredictable.
Never one to shy away from a fight, Gabriel took a risk by
asking grassroots SPD members to back the coalition deal. It
paid off, with an overwhelming 76 percent voting for it.
One conservative said he had evolved from "Siggi-Pop", a
nickname earned when was responsible for popular culture within
the SPD, to "Siggi-Serious".
Gabriel won admiration last year for discussing a difficult
relationship with his father, a committed Nazi, and has fended
off criticism for taking Wednesday afternoons off to look after
his two-old daughter while his wife works at a dental practice.
"I work more than 70 hours in a week," Gabriel told Stern,
adding anyone who called him a part timer "is round the bend".
