BERLIN, July 4 Germany's main opposition party
plans to boost infrastructure spending by 80 billion euros a
year if it wins a federal election in September, with the help
of funds raised by hiking taxes on high earners.
"Germany needs an investment offensive to help it
modernise," the Social Democrats (SPD) said in a paper emailed
to Reuters.
After years of restrained government spending, the low level
of investment in Germany's infrastructure ranging from the
12,800-kilometre network of motorways to public buildings has
become the subject of intense debate between federal and
regional authorities.
The SPD said in the paper that its plan, spearheaded by
party leader Peer Steinbrueck, would increase the investment
quota of Europe's biggest economy by three percentage points to
20 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
The centre-left party is lagging Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives by up to 19 points in opinion polls, but after
September's vote the two groupings could in theory find
themselves together in a coalition, as happened from 2005 to
2009.
Michael Heise, chief economist at Allianz has
described the lack of investment as "Germany's only weakness".
Steinbrueck wants private investors to raise the lion's
share of the 80 billion euros, with the government funding its
contribution via higher taxes for high earners and the rich. He
does not intend to take on new public debt.
"We cannot use new loans to finance our investment for the
future," said the paper, which gave no details of tax or other
incentives for private contributors.
The government and Germany's 16 regional states would spend
a combined 20 billion euros per year on education and science,
the paper said.
Steinbrueck also said the federal government's annual budget
for infrastructure should be raised by 2 billion euros to 12
billion euros. He also wants to spend more on developing the
country's broadband infrastructure.
