FRANKFURT Jan 30 The German telecoms regulator
has opened a frequency auction, which marks the first sale of
mobile spectrum in the 700 MHz band and could yield Germany
about 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion).
The German Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement on its
website that it plans to auction the 700 MHz blocks in May and
June this year, along with the re-auction of frequencies in the
900 MHz and 1,800 MHz spectrum, which will expire in 2016.
Germany will be the first in Europe to put the low band up
for sale. France is set to auction 700 MHz blocks later this
year.
The German regulator decided in 2013 to proceed with an
early auction, despite opposition from cash-strapped operators
in Europe's biggest mobile market.
The operators argued a potentially expensive auction should
be delayed because they needed financial firepower for
investments in the roll-out of super-fast mobile networks, known
as 4G or LTE.
The decision to go ahead with the sale of the low-band
airwaves sparked a merger between the country's two smaller
operators Telefonica Deutschland and E-Plus,
which at the time was owned by Dutch operator KPN.
Proceeds of this year's aution could be about 4.5 billion
euros, according to Heike Pauls, a telecoms analyst at
Commerzbank. Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone
could spend 1.6 billion each, while Telefonica Deutschland which
operates in Germany under the O2 brand could spend 1.3 billion,
she said.
But Pauls said that prices could easily go higher if
Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone decide to aggresively defend their
position against Telefonica which has become much stronger since
the merger was closed last year.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday
it raised a record $44.9 billion in the auction of so-called
AWS-3 airwaves, marking the highest point yet in the wireless
industry's appetite for more spectrum.
A 2012 auction of 4G wireless frequencies yielded 3.8
billion euros in the Netherlands, with prices so high that
market leader KPN had to cut its dividend.
Telecom operators who want to participate in the auction can
apply until March 6, the regulator said.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)