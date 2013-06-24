FRANKFURT, June 24 The German telecoms regulator wants an early auction of mobile spectrum, expiring end-2016, to make sure demand for growing wireless telecom services is being met, it said on Monday.

In a document published on its website the regulator said it was planning to start the auction process for the 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz frequencies, currently used to handle voice calls, from 2014.

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, KPN and Telefonica Deutschland had asked the regulator for an extension of the 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz licenses until 2018 or later.

All argued that a potentially expensive auction should be delayed because they needed financial firepower for investments in the roll-out of super-fast mobile networks, known as 4G or LTE.