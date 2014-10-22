FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's network regulator Bundesnetzagentur said on Wednesday it would hold auctions of wireless spectrum in the second quarter of next year.

The regulator said it would put spectrum in the 700, 900 and 1,800 megahertz frequency bands on the block as well as in the 1.5 gigahertz frequency band for mobile broadband services. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)