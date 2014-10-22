Amazon rolls out chatbot tools in race to dominate voice-powered tech
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
FRANKFURT Oct 22 Germany's network regulator Bundesnetzagentur said on Wednesday it would hold auctions of wireless spectrum in the second quarter of next year.
The regulator said it would put spectrum in the 700, 900 and 1,800 megahertz frequency bands on the block as well as in the 1.5 gigahertz frequency band for mobile broadband services. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.
PARIS, April 19 France's Societe Generale revealed a new organisational structure on Wednesday ahead of a wider strategic plan to be released later this year.