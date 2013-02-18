BERLIN Feb 18 The head of Germany's military
intelligence said in a rare interview that one of his main
challenges was to protect defence projects from industrial
espionage by the Chinese and Russian secret services.
The Military Counter-intelligence Service has until now kept
a much lower public profile than Germany's two other larger
federal spy agencies - the BND, which gathers foreign
intelligence, and the BfV, charged with domestic intelligence.
Chief Ulrich Birkenheier told Die Welt in an interview
published on Monday that "espionage against international
defence projects" was a growing challenge, with foreign agents
trying to get hold of information about military trials of new
defence products.
"Russian and Chinese secret services are still trying to
recruit German soldiers. We have to investigate that and prevent
it," Birkenheier told Die Welt in the agency's first media
interview in its 57-year history.
Germany's intelligence services were seriously criticised
after the discovery in 2011 of a small far-right cell, the
National Socialist Underground, which murdered nine immigrants
and a policewoman, carried out a bomb attack and robbed 14 banks
over a decade without being detected.
Birkenheier said that affair had convinced his spy agency
"how useful it is to explain our task and our work to the
outside world". The service has 1,150 staff, he said, with
agents in seven overseas locations including Afghanistan, Kosovo
and Djibouti, where the German military takes part in
international missions.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)