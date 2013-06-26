By Michelle Martin
| BERLIN, June 26
BERLIN, June 26 Almost 25 years ago, Bruce
Springsteen gave communist East Germany its biggest ever rock
concert in a performance that fuelled a spirit of rebellion and
may have contributed to events that brought down the Berlin
Wall, a new book says.
In "Rocking the Wall", U.S. journalist Erik Kirschbaum says
the rock star's music and his anti-Berlin Wall speech helped to
inspire more than 300,000 fans at the concert in East Berlin,
and millions more watching on television, to strive for freedom.
Germany was divided into East and West in the wake of World
War Two and by the time of the Springsteen concert in July 1988,
the Berlin Wall had been up for almost 27 years, separating 17
million East Germans from their West German counterparts.
They were growing restless and impatient for reforms.
The author uses eyewitness accounts, interviews with
Springsteen's manager and translators, documents from concert
organisers and files from the Stasi secret police to tell the
story of how "The Boss" ventured behind the Iron Curtain and,
perhaps unwittingly, mobilised his fans.
"It's great to be in East Berlin. I'm not for or against any
government. I came here to play rock 'n' roll for you, in the
hope that one day all barriers will be torn down," Springsteen
said at the concert 16 months before East Berliners tore down
the wall.
Kirschbaum, a Reuters correspondent in Berlin, argues that
this short speech, delivered in German, touched a nerve in a
country without freedom of speech, where the media was censored,
political opposition was all but non-existent and those trying
to escape the Wall risked being shot by border guards.
"It was a nail in the coffin for East Germany," Joerg
Beneke, a Springsteen fan who was at the 1988 concert, told
Kirschbaum. "We had never heard anything like that from anyone
inside East Germany. That was the moment some of us had been
waiting a lifetime to hear."
The crowd went delirious and grew even wilder when
Springsteen laboured the point by launching into the next song,
Bob Dylan's "Chimes of Freedom". Leaving the stage, Springsteen
and his manager told each other they felt East Germany was about
to change dramatically.
"Whether Springsteen deserves belated credit for helping end
the Cold War depends to a certain extent on whether you believe
in the power of rock 'n' roll," Kirschbaum said.
"But what is beyond doubt is that Springsteen's 1988 concert
is a glorious example of the influence that rock 'n' roll can
have on people who are hungry and ready for change."
The author was not able to interview Springsteen for the
book but the 63-year-old star's manager, Jon Landau, did
cooperate and is quoted extensively with backstage anecdotes.
The book jumps back and forth in time, from early Cold War
history from 1981 to the concert in 1988.
It is probably impossible to give a definitive answer to the
question raised by the book of whether Springsteen played a role
in the fall of the Berlin Wall.
In September 1989, a little more than a year after the
Springsteen concert, East Germans took to the streets chanting
"Wir sind das Volk" (we are the people), expressing discontent
with the government and demanding basic civil rights.
Two months later, on November 9, 1989, East Berliners surged
through checkpoints along the wall and breached the hated Cold
War symbol, hacking bits out of it and ecstatically dancing on
top of it as East German border guards looked on.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Paul Casciato)