BERLIN May 19 A senior member of Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives talked openly for the first time
on Tuesday of the potential breakup of their coalition with the
Social Democrats (SPD) due to a row over the activities of
Germany's BND spy agency.
Critics accuse Merkel's staff of allowing the BND foreign
intelligence agency to help the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) spy on European firms and officials.
The row has dented Merkel's popularity and strained
relations in her right-left coalition, with SPD leader Sigmar
Gabriel - her vice-chancellor - challenging her over her role.
Michael Fuchs, the outspoken deputy parliamentary floor
leader of Merkel's conservatives, raised the possibility of new
elections in the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
"What would happen if Angela Merkel went for early elections
via a vote of confidence in parliament?" Fuchs said, pointing to
polls showing his party might emerge with other coalition
options.
While there is little sign that cautious Merkel would take
such a drastic step, the remarks underscore the strains in the
coalition, which is also at odds on policies ranging from
EU-U.S. trade talks to aspects of its switch to renewable
energy.
Fuchs said the Free Democrats (FDP), who shared power with
Merkel from 2009-2013, are "at the door", ready to cross the 5
percent threshold needed to re-enter parliament. The
pro-business party is trying to rebuild its support base after
crashing out of parliament in the 2013 election.
Fuchs said the SPD should not "throw stones" at Merkel when
its own support is weak. The SPD is hovering around 25 percent
in most polls with Merkel's conservatives on around 42 percent.
Gabriel says the row could escalate if the suspicion
persisted that the BND had helped the NSA spy on German firms.
He wants parliament to see a list of targets, including Internet
Protocol (IP) addresses of individual computers.
The content of the list is central to establishing whether
the BND is at fault but the government says it must consult with
Washington before releasing it.
Privacy is a potent issue in Germany due to extensive
surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi secret police and
also by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Horst Seehofer, head of the Bavarian sister party of
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), described Gabriel's
behaviour as "unacceptable in a coalition".
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Ralph Boulton)