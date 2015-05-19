(Adds Merkel, Gabriel comment)
By Madeline Chambers
BERLIN May 19 Conservative German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said she had a good working relationship with her
Social Democrat (SPD) deputy after he homed in on her role in a
row over the activities of the BND spy agency, which has put
strains on their right-left coalition.
The expression of support for SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel came
after a senior member of Merkel's party talked openly for the
first time of the potential breakup of the coalition due to the
scandal, which has dented the chancellor's popularity.
Critics accuse Merkel's staff of allowing the BND foreign
intelligence agency to help the U.S. National Security Agency
(NSA) spy on European companies and officials.
Asked by reporters if she still had a good relationship
with Gabriel, Merkel said: "I can answer that question with a
straight yes." She did not elaborate.
Gabriel has said the row could escalate if the suspicion
persists that the BND had helped the NSA spy on German firms. He
is also pushing for parliament to see a list of targets, such as
Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of individual computers.
The content of the list is central to establishing whether
the BND is at fault but the government says it must consult with
Washington before releasing it.
Privacy is a potent issue in Germany due to extensive
surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi secret police and
also by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Senior conservative Volker Kauder said the climate had
improved within the coalition after some damaging "shrill notes"
from the SPD. The two blocs are at odds on issues from EU-U.S.
trade talks to some aspects of energy policy.
Michael Fuchs, the outspoken deputy parliamentary floor
leader of Merkel's conservatives, raised the prospect of new
elections.
"What would happen if Angela Merkel went for early elections
via a vote of confidence in parliament?" Fuchs said in the
Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, pointing to polls
showing his party might emerge with other coalition options.
Fuchs said the Free Democrats (FDP), who shared power with
Merkel from 2009-2013, are "at the door", ready to cross the 5
percent threshold needed to re-enter parliament. The
pro-business party is trying to rebuild its support after
crashing out of parliament in the 2013 election.
Fuchs said the SPD should not "throw stones" at Merkel when
its own support is weak. The SPD is hovering around 25 percent
in most polls with Merkel's conservatives on around 42 percent.
At a joint news conference with Merkel, French President
Francois Hollande said he was certain Germany would clear up the
affair. There have been allegations that the BND helped the NSA
spy on French targets.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; Editing by Stephen
Brown/Ralph Boulton/Susan Fenton)