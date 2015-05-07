BERLIN May 7 Germany has halted its Internet
surveillance for the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) in
response to a row over the BND intelligence agency's cooperation
with Washington, German media reported on Thursday.
Allegations that the BND has helped the NSA spy on European
officials and firms has put strains on Angela Merkel's governing
coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and could damage U.S.
relations and even the conservative chancellor's own popularity.
An INSA poll on Wednesday showed that 62 percent of Germans
think the BND row threatens Merkel's credibility. Ultimate
responsibility for the BND lies with her office.
The Sueddeutsche daily and WDR and NDR broadcasters reported
that the BND's station in Bad Aibling this week stopped sending
the NSA information garnered from Internet surveillance.
The step was taken after the NSA refused to provide clear
justification of each request for surveillance of individuals or
organisations, a condition agreed by the BND and chancellor's
office. The condition is already required for fax or phone
surveillance.
The BND and German government declined to comment.
Surveillance is a sensitive issue in Germany as a result of
the extensive snooping by the Stasi secret police in Communist
East Germany and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about wide-ranging NSA espionage in Germany caused
public outrage when they first surfaced a couple of years ago.
The SPD has put Merkel in the spotlight over the allegations
and wants the list of 'selectors' - IP addresses, search terms
and names - the BND had been tracking for the NSA made public.
These are widely seen as being crucial to establish whether the
BND was at fault in helping the NSA.
So far Merkel has ruled that out, saying it must be agreed
with the United States, and she has defended cooperating with
U.S. agencies to fight international terrorism. She says she
would answer questions by a German parliamentary committee.
A close Merkel ally, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere,
has faced calls to resign but denies he lied to parliament over
the BND's cooperation with the NSA.
