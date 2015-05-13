(Adds detail)
BERLIN May 13 Germany's domestic intelligence
agency (BfV) has no evidence that the United States carried out
industrial espionage in Europe, its chief said on Wednesday.
Allegations that Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency
helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) spy on European
firms have put strains on Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling
coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD) and could damage
relations with the United States.
Addressing a security conference in Berlin, BfV chief
Hans-Georg Maassen warned against using every suspicion to
discredit cooperation with Washington.
"To date we have no proof that American intelligence
agencies are spying on top German companies," he said. "The
Americans were, are and remain a very important partner for us."
Surveillance is an especially sensitive issue in Germany
because of the extensive snooping by the Stasi secret police in
old Communist East Germany and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about wide-ranging NSA espionage in Germany caused
public outrage when they first surfaced a couple of years ago.
Maassen said he had asked business groups for indications of
Western espionage in light of the Snowden revelations, but he
had yet to receive any such information.
He added that the existence of "selectors" - IP addresses,
search terms and names - for defence companies did not mean that
they were targets of industrial espionage in all cases.
Both foreign and German intelligence agencies, he said, have
an interest in certain defence equipment not being delivered to
states like North Korea and that embargo regulations are kept.
Maassen warned that insiders posed a particular threat to
their companies and said German firms were a target for Chinese
and Russian intelligence agencies in particular.
He said these agencies were not solely interested in
research findings but also in contact directories, customer
services and marketing strategies.
Many employees carelessly give out information that they do
not consider to be contentious such as the names or email
addresses of their superiors, he said, and offenders are also
interested in, for example, which tennis club the boss belongs
to, what hobbies he has and whether he is married.
Maassen said there were also employees who deliberately pass
information on to outsiders - not necessarily for money but also
because they do not identify with their firm enough or are
frustrated, angry or disappointed.
Personal problems, private crises or self-importance were
also potential motives, he said. Maasen warned that insider
sources who were deliberately placed in a company such as in the
role of guest researchers were also a danger.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Caroline Copley and
Michelle Martin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)