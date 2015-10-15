BERLIN Oct 15 Germany's justice minister has
called for tighter control of the national foreign intelligence
agency, after media reported its spies had targeted the
embassies of allied countries without the government's express
permission.
Heiko Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper in an
interview to be published on Friday that a fundamental reform of
the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND) was needed.
"Parliament must get all the necessary means for an
effective control of the intelligence services," he added.
The media reports were the latest in a controversy over
German intelligence that has erupted since former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden revealed in 2013 a widespread U.S. surveillance
programme that included tapping Chancellor Angela Merkel's
cellphone.
Germany's foreign intelligence agency is already under
scrutiny after revelations earlier this year that its officials
indirectly helped the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) spy on
European firms such as defence manufacturer Airbus.
The scandal has caused a political uproar in Germany, where
privacy is an especially sensitive issue after the extensive
surveillance by Communist East Germany's Stasi secret police and
by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
The latest reports are seen as an embarrassment for Merkel,
who repeatedly commented on Snowden's revelations of widespread
U.S. espionage in Germany with the sentence: "Spying on friends
isn't on at all."
The German magazine Der Spiegel's online edition and public
broadcaster ARD reported that BND officials spied on embassies
and other government buildings of allies such as France and the
United States through so-called "selectors" such as names and
internet addresses.
Some of these search terms were not on the chancellery's
commission list for the BND agency, suggesting its agents spied
on allies without permission, the media reported, adding the
government ordered the BND to stop this practice in autumn 2013.
