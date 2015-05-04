* German leader makes first comments on spying scandal
* Merkel says she will fully cooperate with investigation
* BND president dismisses charges of treason as 'absurd'
(Updates with quotes, background, BND president comments)
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, May 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel defended
Germany's BND intelligence agency on Monday against accusations
it illegally helped the United States spy on officials and firms
in Europe.
In her first public comments on a scandal that has gripped
Germany for weeks, Merkel said it was still unacceptable for
friendly nations to spy on each other - a reference to her
dismay over reports the NSA had tapped her cell phone up to
2013.
She ardently backed BND cooperation with the U.S. National
Security Agency in fighting terror even as Germany's top public
prosecutor launched an investigation. Spying on behalf of the
NSA has upset many in Germany where surveillance is a sensitive
issue due to abuses by the Nazis and East German Stasi.
"We've quite correctly got controls on the BND in parliament
and I consider that to be absolutely essential," Merkel said,
adding that her office stood ready to answer all its questions.
"But on the other hand, intelligence agencies are working to
ensure the public's safety and the German government will do
everything it can to ensure that it can carry out its job.
"And this ability to carry out its duties in the face of
international terrorism threats is done in cooperation with
other intelligence agencies, and that includes first and
foremost the NSA."
Merkel said spy agencies had to cooperate with each other
but conceded there is "an innate tension" between freedom and
security. "Striking the right balance is my job," she said.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere, a close Merkel ally
and her chief of staff from 2005 to 2009, has faced calls to
resign over the scandal. He has denied he lied to parliament
about Germany's intelligence cooperation with the NSA.
The chancellery has said it had known of the NSA interest in
spying on European defence firms since 2008, even though
parliament was told in 2014 it had no information about that.
BND president Gerhard Schindler rejected charges levelled by
opposition politicians that the BND had committed treason by
assisting the NSA. Revelations by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden that Washington carried out large-scale electronic
espionage in Europe have provoked outrage in Germany.
"I emphatically reject the accusations of treason," he said
at a panel discussion in Berlin. "It's totally absurd." He also
said Germans had the wrong impression about the cooperation with
the NSA. "The BND isn't a compliant tool of the United States."
(Additional reporting by Noah Barkin and Andreas Rinke; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)