VIENNA May 5 Austria has filed a legal
complaint over suspicions that Germany's BND intelligence agency
and the U.S. National Security Agency might have spied on its
authorities and firms, the interior minister said on Tuesday.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the BND on Monday
against accusations it illegally helped the United States spy on
officials and companies in Europe.
"Austria demands clarification," Interior Minister Johanna
Mikl-Leitner told Reuters, following German media reports about
such activities. He added that Austria's security authorities
were in contact with their German counterparts.
"Today we have filed a legal complaint with the prosecutor's
office," she said, "against an unknown entity due to secret
intelligence services to Austria's disadvantage."
Revelations by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden that
Washington carried out large-scale electronic espionage in
Europe have provoked outrage.
The German chancellery has said it had known of the NSA
interest in spying on European defence firms since 2008, even
though parliament was told in 2014 it had no information about
that.
Mikl-Leitner said Austria will try to resolve the situation
through its security, diplomatic and judicial bodies.
"There is no concrete evidence yet," she said. "It's not
far-fetched to suspect that Austria was also spied on."
