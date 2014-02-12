BERLIN Feb 12 German prosecutors charged 10
organisers with negligent manslaughter and bodily harm on
Wednesday over the 21 people killed and 500 injured in a
stampede at a 2010 techno music festival in Duisburg.
Six private event organisers and four city workers face five
years in jail if convicted for the deaths and injuries at the
popular annual Love Parade festival, where mass panic broke out
because the only entrance gate was too small for the huge crowd.
The 10 people charged have denied wrongdoing in the July 24,
2010 disaster, Duisburg prosecutor Horst Bien told journalists.
"Something happened on July 24, 2010 that should never have
happened," Bien said. "We weren't looking to see who was morally
or politically responsible but instead focussed only on who was
criminally liable."
Eight foreigners - from Spain, Bosnia, the Netherlands,
Australia, Italy and China - were among those killed when young
people pushed through an underpass into the festival grounds at
a former freight rail yard.
State prosecutors investigated why an event set up for
250,000 people ended up with nearly 500,000 attending. Bien said
the entrance was not big enough to handle the numbers of those
attending and said those charged should have known that.
"Mistakes in planning were the main reason for the
disaster," Bien said.
Accustomed to a high degree of efficiency and organisation
at such events, Germans were dumbfounded by the chaos and by
media reports that officials and organisers did not heed
warnings that there would be problems with such a massive crowd.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Tom Heneghan)