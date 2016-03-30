BERLIN, March 30 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel backs demands from Europe's steel industry to create globally fair competition and has, with some EU counterparts, asked the EU to take measures to help, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Overcapacity in China's steel sector should not be a burden on EU manufacturers," said an Economy Ministry spokeswoman, adding the industry's situation was serious in view of high levels of Chinese exports.

"Minister Gabriel, with seven other European ministers, therefore wrote to the EU Commission and Council Presidency at the start of February and demanded trade policy measures to fight competition distortion in the steel sector," she said.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)