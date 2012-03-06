DUESSELDORF, March 6 Germany's steel industry has been stabilizing since the start of the year after prices declined in the last quarter of 2011, the German Steel Federation said.

"Since the start of the year, indications are growing the steel industry in Germany has stabilised," President Hans Juergen Kerkhoff told reporters in remarks for publication on Tuesday.

Orders have risen and companies have also increased their crude steel output, while the level of backlog orders was around 20 percent higher than the year-earlier figure, he said.

The group, whose members include ThyssenKrupp -- Germany's biggest steelmaker -- and Salzgitter reiterated that output in Germany will not increase this year after experiencing two years of growth.

"Crude steel production (in 2012) would likely be at around last year's high level of 44.3 million tonnes," Kerkhoff said.

Steelmakers drastically cut their output in 2009 amidst a slump in prices, slashing production to 33 million tonnes from 46 million the year earlier.

"Fears that there could be a repeat of the 2008/2009 crisis have no basis," Kerkhoff said, adding that important customers, like carmakers, metal processors and builders in the construction industry expect to grow further this year.

Steel prices have weakened in the second-half of last year, with distributors destocking heavily as end-clients adopted a wait-and-see stance to see how the euro zone debt crisis would affect the overall economy.

Kerkhoff said some clients were now starting to replenish their inventories.

But some companies remained uncertain about the macroeconomic developments, with both ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter refusing to provide a full-year outlook due to poor visibility of what lies ahead.

Shares in Salzgitter closed down 5.4 percent on Monday after Germany's second largest steelmaker said it would be difficult to repeat last year's results following a shaky start to the new year at its steel and tubes units. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was down 4 percent.

Kloeckner & Co, Europe's biggest independent steel trader, is due to release its 2011 results on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting a significant drop in profits. (Reporting By Tom Kaeckenhoff and Marilyn Gerlach)