DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 16 The German steel
federation expects Chinese overcapacity for steel production,
which puts pressure on global prices, to persist in the coming
years, its president said on Thursday.
China's overcapacity was 360 million tonnes last year and is
likely to remain well above 300 million tonnes in 2020, Hans
Juergen Kerkhoff told the Handelsblatt steel conference.
Actual crude steel production in China last year was 808
million tonnes, accounting for half of global production,
according to Worldsteel.
Expectations of a pickup in construction activity and steel
supply tightening in China, the world's largest producer, have
helped steel prices rally this year.
Kerkhoff added that he did not rule out an increase in steel
output from the United States, the world's fourth-biggest
producer, which kept production flat last year.
He reiterated the German federation's forecast for crude
steel output to rise 1 percent in Germany this year, compared
with a fall of 1 percent last year.
