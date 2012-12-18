* German crude steel output forecast to rise 1 pct
* Global output expected to climb by almost 4 pct
(Adds background, details)
FRANKFURT Dec 18 German steel production will
return to modest growth next year, with companies rebuilding
stocks as demand from the automotive and engineering sectors
picks up, a trade group forecast on Tuesday.
A Europe-wide austerity drive aimed at reducing budget
deficits has hampered economic growth and proved particularly
painful for the steel industry because of the accompanying
slowdown in demand for cars, appliances and new buildings.
Though Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has been one of
the strongest performers in the euro zone crisis, the country's
steel association said that "a worsening of the euro zone debt
crisis prompted (steel) dealers and manufacturers to plan
cautiously and use up inventories".
Germany's crude steel output is expected to be down 4 pct by
year-end, but the association said that production should edge
up by 1 percent to 43 million tonnes in 2013.
"Signals of hope for the steel industry come from important
customer groups: car makers as well as makers of factory
equipment are expecting to see production rise next year," it
said in a statement.
The automotive, engineering and construction industries
account for almost 80 percent of steel consumption in Germany.
Nevertheless, German steel output is expected to lag behind
a predicted 4 percent increase for global production next year,
the association said, pointing to strength in emerging markets
such as China.
CHINA LEADS WAY
Crude steel output in China, the world's biggest steelmaker,
has been well ahead of peers recently, registering a 6 percent
year-on-year increase in October after improved margins
encouraged production.
Meanwhile, output in the United States was down 3.3 percent
and production in the European Union as a whole shrank 6.2
percent on double-digit declines in debt-laden southern European
countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain.
"Next year, the market will shrink in the southern countries
of the EU, albeit at a slower pace than this year," Hans Juergen
Kerkhoff, president of the German steel association, said.
Kerkhoff does not expect a "drastic" recovery in the
economic environment and echoed recent cautious comments by
other major German industries.
The country's engineering sector, Germany's largest
industrial employer, last week said that economic recovery was
still too inconsistent to provide a significant boost to
growth.
However, the steel association's view is more positive than
that of ratings agency Moody's, which said this month that
declining demand and weak prices would hurt profitability in
Europe's steel sector next year.
Germany's biggest steelmaker, ThyssenKrupp, axed
half of its management board this month after posting steep
losses following an ill-advised foray into the Americas.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)